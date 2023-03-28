Sulphur Springs Police Arrest Man Who Set Fire To House

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8:17 a.m., Officers responded to an address on Freeman Street in reference to a disturbance. On arrival, officers heard loud screaming coming from inside the residence. Officers made verbal contact at the front door and were told by a male subject that the female would be allowed to leave but warned officers not to enter. Officers believed that the male subject was armed and attempted to negotiate with him to exit the residence. The male subject then advised officers that he had poured gasoline and would be setting fire to the house. A short time later, officers noticed a large amount of smoke filling the residence and heard a gunshot from inside. After the smoke filled the house, the male subject broke a window and was able to exit with the assistance of officers. Sulphur Springs Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire. Due to the proximity of Douglas School, the school was placed on “Secure” for precautionary measures and all students and staff are safe.

The male subject was later identified as John Andrew Rushin. Rushin was transported to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office where he is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Deadly Conduct, Arson, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Police Department would like to thank the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance.