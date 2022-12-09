Sulphur Springs Police Arrest Three From Pittsburg

Sulphur Springs police responded to a theft in progress at Walmart and saw a man matching the suspects’ description running towards a car carrying two TVs. The suspect jumped into the car, which then exited the parking lot. A traffic stop was then conducted and a subsequent search turned up narcotics and paraphernalia. Twenty-seven-year-old Hector Leonardo Hernandez; 58-year-old Thomas James Clower; and 37-year-old Dana Lynn Lison, all of Pittsburg were arrested on drug charges. Hernandez was also charged with theft and Clower and Lison were also charged with parole violations.