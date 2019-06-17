Sulphur Springs Public Library Director’s Notebook

by Hope Cain, Director, Sulphur Springs Public Library

As I begin Monday at my desk, I reflect on the three months of summer. The school year is complete and students look toward the next three months as a vast adventure. As children come in to the library, they begin running toward the children’s area and exclaim to their mom, “Come on, come on!” It seems like they are seeing a world just for them, not errands or shopping or endless waiting that children sometime have to do. Here at the library, the parents must do the waiting. Some families choose to spend some time in the window seats, reading, talking, and making memories. Some families choose to take their carefully chosen items home and enjoy them. Either way, the hundreds of books that are checked out daily from SS Public Library are read, reread and sometimes re-reread to the benefit of not only the children, but the relationship between the reader and child, the knowledge gained from the book, and the memories made. That’s truly Priceless!

ADULTS :

Hopkins County Reads 2019 is still going strong. We encourage you to read True Grit by Charles Portis and receive a small prize to show your support of the library, great literature and support of community. We still have free True Grit books available at the library for you to take home, read and pass on to your friends and neighbors. We will be choosing a new book in November for the Hopkins County Reads 2020.

In addition to the relaxation that accompanies reading a good book, it is possible that the subject you read about can bring about immense inner peace and tranquility. If you want to begin reading at night, try “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein. Enzo, the narrator, is a dog. He believes that he will come back as human in the next life, so needs to learn the art of being human from his owners. This story is a charming, emotional, and beautiful one to read before bed.

KIDS :

Summer Reading Program at Sulphur Springs Public Library is in full swing! We have had great turnouts for the Kickoff on May 30 and have seen 2 storytimes, a Magic Show and Family BINGO night. But that was only just the beginning…watch our schedule for these programs:

STORYTIME with Ariel at 10 on Tuesday June 18. Enjoy seeing Ariel in one of her fabulous outfits reading and interacting with the children.

FAMILY BOARD GAME night Thursday June 20 5-7pm. We have games you can try out, (Go Fish, Matching, Checkers, Chess, Ticket to Ride, Exploding Kittens) or bring your own. Play with your family or make it more fun and join with another family!

JAMES MUNTON SPY MAGIC SHOW Tuesday June 25 at 2pm. No Storytime at 10. The magical show includes clues, secret codes and lots of magic as the children help him on a top-secret mission. James Wand shows kids that the most important skills a secret agent needs are reading and writing. Secret codes, invisible writing and a cool spy book will fascinate the children AND motivate them to excel in these essential skills.

STORYTIME every Tuesday in July at 10am, Miss Vivian loves to promote our theme of Pirates and Mermaids through books, songs and prizes. There will be a surprise guest one week, so don’t miss!

MEDIEVAL TIMES Monday July 15 at 10:30am. The show will include one of the Knights or our Queen perform a book reading, as well as talk to the children about our “Code of Chivalry”. The children will learn about what it means to be chivalrous in our modern age and have a chance to win some prizes. At the end of the show, children can choose to become a knight or lady after the show and pictures are permitted.

To cap off a fabulous summer, attend the COSTUME STORYTIME Tuesday July 30 at 10am. Dress up in your best pirate or mermaid costume, (cool prizes for best costume) AND the children can pose with Ariel for a Mandy Fiock Photo for a $5 cash donation to benefit Shining Star Productions (photos will begin at 9:30 – 10 and 10:30-11 with a break between for Ariel to sit in on Storytime)

For reminders to all of our events, friend us on Facebook, pick up a calendar at the library or check out the calendar on www.sslibrary.org or for questions, call 903-885-4926.