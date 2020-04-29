Sulphur Springs Public Library Reopening Friday May, 1.

May 1, 2020 Re-opening Guidelines
HOURS FOR MAY
Monday through Friday 10-6
Regular opening MTWF 9-6, Thursdays 11-8 and Saturday 9-1 will resume in June
Respiratory Etiquette
If you feel sick or are sneezing or coughing, for the consideration, comfort and safety of all, please stay home.
BOOKS
Curbside Service is extended through May
Limit of 10 books per card at checkout (or 20 per family)
Books must be returned at the book drop on the side of the building
COMPUTERS
8 computer stations will be available for 1 hour per person per day.
Please check in at front desk
Newspaper/Magazine
Not available at this time