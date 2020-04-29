Sulphur Springs Public Library Reopening Friday May, 1.

May 1, 2020 Re-opening Guidelines

HOURS FOR MAY

Monday through Friday 10-6

Regular opening MTWF 9-6, Thursdays 11-8 and Saturday 9-1 will resume in June

Respiratory Etiquette

If you feel sick or are sneezing or coughing, for the consideration, comfort and safety of all, please stay home.

BOOKS

Curbside Service is extended through May

Limit of 10 books per card at checkout (or 20 per family)

Books must be returned at the book drop on the side of the building

COMPUTERS

8 computer stations will be available for 1 hour per person per day.

Please check in at front desk

Newspaper/Magazine

Not available at this time