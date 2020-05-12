Sulphur Springs Public Library Update

From the Director’s Notebook

By Hope Cain, Sulphur Springs Public Library

The Sulphur Springs Public Library is open! We are so happy to be assisting the public again. Please stop by, say Hello and get re-acquainted with your library. The hours for May are Monday through Friday 10-6. We will add our Thursday evening and Saturday morning hours in June.

Children 0-13 -We have a great Summer Reading Program planned…online! It may take a little getting used to, but please give it a try. Friend us on Facebook for announcements, download the ReadSquared app and register for the Sulphur Springs Public Library in Texas! It takes the place of the paper reading log by keeping track of your reading minutes. There are also fun Missions to complete for extra minutes. If you do not have online access, do not worry, we still have paper reading logs. The prizes range from bookmarks, books, brag tags, coupons, backpacks, virtual teddy bear workshop and final drawings for Family/Party packs at local restaurants and activities. Summer Reading has started early this year and we want to see you get started!

Teens 13+ – SYNC is a free summer audiobook program for teens 13+. SYNC gives participants two thematically paired young adult/teen themed audiobooks a week. The purpose is to introduce a variety of audiobook experiences to teens. You can register for SYNC at www.audiobooksync.com. There will be two featured titles each week through July. The titles, once loaded into the app, are yours indefinitely. The two featured titles this week (May 7-13) are: Picture us in the Light by Kelly Loy Gilbert and Secret Soldiers by Paul B. Janeczko.

Adults – New titles are here and available for checkout!

All Adults Here by Emma Straub

Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner

Close Up by Amanda Quick

The Farm Stand by Amy Clipston

Find Me by Laura Van Den Burg

Hello Summer by Mary Kay Andrews

The Lincoln Conspiracy by Brad Meltzer

Paladin by David Ignatius

Pelosi by Molly Ball

Grudge Match (Robert B. Parker) by Mike Lupica

Sea Wife by Amity Gaige

Unyielding Hope by Janette Oke

20th Victim (Women’s Murder Club) by James Patterson

“Reading makes you sexy.” Best-selling author Jordan Gray agrees that knowledge and personal development absolutely make you more attractive to the opposite sex. If you have ever been wondering what to say to be more interesting on a first date, or feel lost in your current relationship on what to talk about, grab some books, start a discussion, and share some insights. When you start reading more, your partner will start reading more, and you will both become more interesting. Go get more interesting! – Joe Girard

Sulphur Springs Public Library, 611 North Davis, 903-885-4926, www.sslibrary.org