Sulphur Springs Public ReaderCommunity Read Programs and the Wall that Heals

Sulphur Springs Public Library is pleased to announce our 2022 Hopkins County Reads program, designed to encourage the citizens of Hopkins County to connect through the reading and discussion of a common book. The library even has a giveaway cell phone stand with the Hopkins County Reads logo as a conversation starter.

Strength, Honor and Remember: the legacy of the Vietnam War is the subject of our program. The kickoff is Tuesday, November 9 at 10:30am at Sulphur Springs Public Library, 611 North Davis. We welcome author Allen B. Clark, of Dallas, TX, who has written 3 books including this year’s Community Read choice … Wounded Soldier, Healing Warrior and has founded Combat Faith Ministry. This lay ministry is dedicated to educate, train, arm and equip individuals to utilize principles from the teachings of Jesus Christ to be healed from negative emotions and thoughts caused by sin, wrong choices, or by trauma or injury to body, soul, or spirit.

In addition, the Wall that Heals will be in Sulphur Springs Thursday, November 4 through Sunday, November 7. The library will be temporarily displaying all items left behind beginning Monday November 8 through November 19 in the music box displays. These items give visitors a better understanding of the legacy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the collection of items left at The Wall.

Hopkins County Reads will continue the Strength, Honor and Remember program in 2022 with a Spring program Tuesday January 25 at 10am. We will discuss the impact, importance of items left behind at the Washington wall. The library will then present the stories of items left here in Sulphur Springs. After the program, the library will open a Question & Answer session for veterans hosted by Tommy Allison and Phil Smith.

For more information visit www.vvmf.org ,call the Sulphur Springs Public Library 903-885-4926 or find us on Facebook @Sulphur Springs Public Library