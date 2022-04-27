Sulphur Springs Riders Competing in Jettribe’s Mid-America WaterX Championship by Nauti Water Racing Round 1 and 2

This weekend Sulphur Springs jet ski racers Brian Snyder and Andrew Vo will travel to Somerville, Texas to compete in the first rounds of the Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship series.

Brian Snyder and Andrew Vo both successfully competed in this series in 2021, and after a long winter hibernation, both are ready to compete. Both will be moving up a class from their beginner classes last season. Brian will move up to Ski Masters and Andrew will be in 13-15 Lites and Ski Amateur 4 Stroke Lites. They will face a tough line-up of competitors from both Texas and the Midwest region. These classes will be their race classes for the next 3-4 years with many other experienced riders.

The race venue at Welch Park – Somerville Lake will be a fun, family-friendly atmosphere with a welcome party Friday night at Hwy 36 Icehouse & Grill, live music Saturday night, and food vendors all weekend. Spectators are welcome to watch the race action on Saturday and Sunday, with main races starting at 11 am each day. Follow @jettribe on Instagram and Facebook to check out updates and images from this weekend’s race! The goal is for our hometown heroes to “bring home the hardware” with a win this weekend.