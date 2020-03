Sulphur Springs Police is investigating the robbery of the Valero Family Mart Convenience store on Main at Hwy 19. An employee at the store said the masked suspect acted like he had a gun, but one was not displayed. The man fled on foot with about $300 in cash. Sulphur Springs PD Detective David Gilmore is the lead investigator in the case. If you have any information call any law enforcement agency, or Crimestoppers at 903-885-2020