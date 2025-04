The Sulphur Springs Rotary Club’s Annual “Claws for a Cause” is tomorrow, at Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs. The event will take place from 5:00 to 9:00 pm, and all proceeds will remain in Hopkins County. It features all you can eat crawfish & fixins, live music with Dubb & The Luv Machines and cold beverages for sale. The money raised will go to Rotary scholarships for local high school seniors and various local charitable organizations and projects.