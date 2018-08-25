Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Sulphur Springs School Board Meets Friday 082418

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Friday, August 24, 2018.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

ACTION ITEMS

Budget amendments for the General Fund and Food Services budgets for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2018.

 

PERSONNEL

Resignation

Nichole Petty-Cooks               SpEd Intervention/Resource Teacher            SS Elementary

New Personnel

Eric Buck                                Instructional Aide                                            Bowie Primary

Megan Chaney                       SpEd Aide                                                       Travis Primary

