Sulphur Springs School Board Meets Friday 082418

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Friday, August 24, 2018.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.
ACTION ITEMS
Budget amendments for the General Fund and Food Services budgets for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2018.
PERSONNEL
Resignation
Nichole Petty-Cooks SpEd Intervention/Resource Teacher SS Elementary
New Personnel
Eric Buck Instructional Aide Bowie Primary
Megan Chaney SpEd Aide Travis Primary