Sulphur Springs SCU Arrests Yantis Man On Felony Drug Charges

Sulphur Springs Special Crime Unit officers arrested a Yantis man following a brief foot chase on College Street. Undercover officers had reportedly purchased Methamphetamine from Adam Joshua Hodges and obtained a warrant for his arrest for drug trafficking. A traffic stop was attempted, but Hodges jumped out of the vehicle and ran through several yards and jumped two fences before being caught on Morris Drive. He was found to be in possession of hydrocodone, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana. He remains in the Hopkins County jail.