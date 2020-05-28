" /> Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Fan Drive – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Fan Drive

The Senior Citizens Center will be starting their 6th Annual Summer Fan Drive on Monday, June 1st  We will take NEW Box Fans or Oscillating Fans until Friday, June 19th  If you would like to Donate a Fan  please just bring it to the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center located at  150 Martin Luther King Blvd.    If you had rather donate money, the Corvette Club will be going to the store and
purchasing fans with what money is donated.
If you need a Fan please call Karon Weatherman at (903) 885-1661 and get on the List.

