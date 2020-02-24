Sulphur Springs Shooting Suspect Captured In Wood County

Brandon Clayton Soles

Photo Sulphur Springs PD

A Wood County Constable and K-9, Juma< arrested the man wanted by Sulphur Springs Police in connection with a shooting at the Spring Valley apartment complex. In addition to the Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge in Sulphur Springs, they also charged Brandon Clayton Soles in Wood County with Possession of more than four ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana. Bond was set at $500,000 on the shooting charge and $20,000 on the marijuana charge. Soles is in the Wood County Jail.