Sulphur Springs Shooting Under Investigation

Sulphur Springs police are seeking the person responsible for a shooting incident in the Pacific Park area at about 1:25 Sunday morning. One person was shot in the leg and vehicle was struck by several bullets. NO other information has been released.

Sulphur Springs PD Facebook Post

On 05-15-2022, at approximately 1:25am, several gunshots were fired in the area of MLK and Pacific Park. There were several groups of people in the area. One person was shot in the leg and another’s vehicle was struck by gunfire. Not much information was provided to Officer’s at the scene. The Sulphur Springs Police Department is seeking information as to the identity of the shooters involved. If you have information regarding this crime, please contact Det. Reneau at 903-885-7602. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information leading to arrest for these crimes.