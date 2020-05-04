" /> Sulphur Springs Shooting Under Investigation – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs Shooting Under Investigation

5 hours ago

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, Sulphur Springs Police was dispatched to the skate park at Buford Park about a victim of a gunshot wound. Officers learned that there were two different vehicles involved in a disturbance when someone fired several gunshots. A victim suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital in a private car by his friends. The suspect vehicles left the scene. Officers got the description of the vehicles and began looking for them. Police identified a suspect in this case, and the investigation is ongoing. The victim is in stable condition.

