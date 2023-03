The annual Sulphur Springs City-Wide Spring Clean-Up has been set for Monday-Saturday, April 24-29. Large items to discard may be brought to the site by city residents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on clean-up days. No containers or appliances with hazardous or harsh materials will be accepted, such as refrigerators with freon. Residents do have to bring their own items to the clean-up site which is half a mile east of the 4 way stop at Jefferson and loop 301.