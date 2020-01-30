" /> Sulphur Springs Stabbing Under Investigation – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs Stabbing Under Investigation

3 hours ago

Sulphur Springs Police is investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Helm Lane Apartments at about 1:00 am Thursday. The victim was transported to Christus-Mother Frances-Hospital in Sulphur Springs with multiple lacerations that were not believed to be life-threatening. The suspects have not been identified. Anyone with any information about this incident should call Investigator Reneau at the Sulphur Springs Police Department, 903-885-7602 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 903-885-2020. A reward will be offered and you do not have to give your name.

