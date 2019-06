Sulphur Springs street crews have been out removing trees and limbs from the streets. They will be cutting trunks and limbs at the curb and hauling off everything in the street. Everything behind the curb is the homeowner’s responsibility. They are opening the site of the spring cleanup through tomorrow at 7 pm. You may bring your debris to the site which is 1/4 Mile East of Flowserve. There won’t be many people to help you offload, so bring some help.