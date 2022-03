Hopkins County deputies arrested 19-year-old Dylan Cole Anderson at a residence Friday night on warrants for manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Anderson collided, head-on with car on FM 2285 on Dec. 17. The crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Shirley Robinson Wakeman and critically injured 9-year-old Tessa Wakeman. Anderson’s bond was set at a total of $150,000.