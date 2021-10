Walmarts Veteran’s Day Event

This year Walmart in Sulphur Springs has decided to change up the Veterans Day luncheon because of COVID-19. Veterans can go to the Senior Citizens Center at 50 Martin Luther King Blvd. on Tuesday, Nov 9 at 10:00 am and pick up a Boxed BBQ Lunch. Walmart needs a headcount of how many lunches to prepare. Call Karon Weatherman at (903) 885-1661 or email her at mealaday@yahoo.com and let her know that you want to pick up lunch.