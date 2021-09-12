Sulphur Springs Wildcat Athletics

Congratulations to Lady Cat Volleyball on winning district opener over Mt Pleasant!!

Tennis battled with Longview.

Cross Country was very competitive @ Hallsville meet. Boys 5th, 2 individual girl medalists.

Tuesday 9/14

Tennis host Pine Tree **Big Match!!

Volleyball host Texas High

8th Football host Pine Tree (C team 4:15pm, B team 5:30, A team 6:30)

Thursday 9/16

JV Tennis @ Pine Tree

JV Football @ Crandall 6pm

9th Football host Crandall (B team 5:30, A team 6:15pm)

SSMS Volleyball @ Hallsville

SSMS Cross Country @ Miller Grove

Friday 9/17

Cross Country @ Pine Tree (Lear Park Complex)

Volleyball host Marshall

Football host Crandall (Homecoming)

Saturday 9/18



7th Football @ Prim 9am / 10am

PEE WEE Football @ Prim