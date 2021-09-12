Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
Sulphur Springs Wildcat Athletics

Congratulations to Lady Cat Volleyball on winning district opener over Mt Pleasant!!
 
Tennis battled with Longview. 
 
Cross Country was very competitive @ Hallsville meet. Boys 5th, 2 individual girl medalists.
Tuesday 9/14
Tennis host Pine Tree **Big Match!!
Volleyball host Texas High
8th Football host Pine Tree (C team 4:15pm, B team 5:30, A team 6:30)
Thursday 9/16
JV Tennis @ Pine Tree
JV Football @ Crandall 6pm
9th Football host Crandall (B team 5:30, A team 6:15pm)
SSMS Volleyball @ Hallsville
SSMS Cross Country @ Miller Grove
Friday 9/17
Cross Country @ Pine Tree (Lear Park Complex)
Volleyball host Marshall
Football host Crandall (Homecoming)
Saturday 9/18
7th Football @ Prim 9am / 10am
PEE WEE Football @ Prim

