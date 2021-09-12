Sulphur Springs Wildcat Athletics

Congratulations to Lady Cat Volleyball on winning district opener over Mt Pleasant!!
Tennis battled with Longview.
Cross Country was very competitive @ Hallsville meet. Boys 5th, 2 individual girl medalists.
Tuesday 9/14
Tennis host Pine Tree **Big Match!!
Volleyball host Texas High
8th Football host Pine Tree (C team 4:15pm, B team 5:30, A team 6:30)
Thursday 9/16
JV Tennis @ Pine Tree
JV Football @ Crandall 6pm
9th Football host Crandall (B team 5:30, A team 6:15pm)
SSMS Volleyball @ Hallsville
SSMS Cross Country @ Miller Grove
Friday 9/17
Cross Country @ Pine Tree (Lear Park Complex)
Volleyball host Marshall
Football host Crandall (Homecoming)
Saturday 9/18
7th Football @ Prim 9am / 10am
PEE WEE Football @ Prim