Sulphur Springs Wildcat Athletics

Tennis Bi-District Playoff this Week! Sulphur Springs vs. Whitehouse at Longview Le Tourneau
Cross Country District Meet at Hallsville
Monday 10/11
Girls Golf at Mt Pleasant
Tuesday 10/12
Tennis Bi-District Playoff vs. Whitehouse at Longview Le Tourneau 8:30 am. If raining, Tennis will move to Texas High at 2:00 pm.
Volleyball at Marshall
8th Football host Texas Middle (5:30 / 6:30)
Thursday 10/14
Cross Country District Meet at Hallsville
8C Football host Como 4:15
JV Football host Corsicana 5:30
9A Football at Corsicana 5:30
SSMS Volleyball host Pine Tree
Friday 10/15
Volleyball host Pine Tree
Football at Corsicana 7:30
Saturday 10/16
7th Football at Prim (9:00 am & 10:00 am)
Prim host Pee Wee Football