Sulphur Springs Wildcat Athletics

Tennis Bi-District Playoff this Week! Sulphur Springs vs. Whitehouse at Longview Le Tourneau

Cross Country District Meet at Hallsville

Monday 10/11

Girls Golf at Mt Pleasant

Tuesday 10/12

Tennis Bi-District Playoff vs. Whitehouse at Longview Le Tourneau 8:30 am. If raining, Tennis will move to Texas High at 2:00 pm.

Volleyball at Marshall

8th Football host Texas Middle (5:30 / 6:30)

Thursday 10/14

Cross Country District Meet at Hallsville

8C Football host Como 4:15

JV Football host Corsicana 5:30

9A Football at Corsicana 5:30

SSMS Volleyball host Pine Tree

Friday 10/15

Volleyball host Pine Tree

Football at Corsicana 7:30

Saturday 10/16

7th Football at Prim (9:00 am & 10:00 am)

Prim host Pee Wee Football