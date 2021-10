Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band At PineTree Stadium

On Tuesday night, the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band scored straight ”1s” in the Regional UIL Marching Band Competition held at Pine Tree Stadium. It qualified the Wildcat Band to advance to the area round of competition, held on October 23 at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. Four or possibly five bands will then be selected to attend the State Marching Band Contest in San Antonio. That will be November 1, 2, and 3.