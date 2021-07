REMINDER – All 2019 Wildcat Football season ticket holders should have received an email or a letter with instructions about tickets and a link to purchase tickets online. Please check your spam/junk mail folders if you did not receive the email. The deadline for either declining, requesting to make changes, or purchasing 2021 Wildcat Football season tickets is this Friday, July 16.

Please call Marci Owens at 903-885-0961 or Mike Meador at 903-885-2158, X 2274 with any questions.