Sulphur Springs Wildcat Update

Congratulations to the Wildcat Athletic Hall of Honor Inductees 2021:

KEENAN CLAYTON – Class of 2005 – Football

GAYLE GRAND-LIENARD BOWMAN- Class of 2007 – Soccer GRAHAM NORTHCUTT – Class of 2007 – Track and Cross Country

COLTON MILES-NASH – Class of 2009 – Football

Congratulations to the Lady Cat Cross Country team – place 3rd in the district and advancing to Regionals. The Boys’ team placed 4th.

Regional Qualifiers: Jolene Carpenter, Jaicee Jasmer, Madine Poskey, Haylee Shultz, Rebekah Stanley, Jasmine Yanez, Beida Palomino, Evan Patrick

Team Tennis had an excellent season but came up short vs. Whitehouse in Bi-District play.

Volleyball defeated Pine Tree on Friday and is currently in 4th place in district play.

Monday 10/18

SSHS Golf hosting at SS Country Club

Tuesday 10/19

Volleyball at Edgewood 4:30 Varsity Only (not on schedule)

8th Football at Pine Tree 5:30/6:30

Thursday 10/21

9th Football host Greenville 5:30

JV Football at Greenville 6:00 pm

SSMS Volleyball host Hallsville

Friday 10/22

Wildcat Athletic Hall of Honor induction 5:00 pm MPB, 7:00 pm Prim

Volleyball host Hallsville (SR NIGHT)

Football host Greenville 7:30

Saturday 10/23

HOPKINS COUNTY STEW!