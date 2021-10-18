Sulphur Springs Wildcat Update

Congratulations to the Wildcat Athletic Hall of Honor Inductees 2021:
KEENAN CLAYTON – Class of 2005 – Football
GAYLE GRAND-LIENARD BOWMAN- Class of 2007 – Soccer GRAHAM NORTHCUTT – Class of 2007 – Track and Cross Country
COLTON MILES-NASH – Class of 2009 – Football
Congratulations to the Lady Cat Cross Country team – place 3rd in the district and advancing to Regionals. The Boys’ team placed 4th.
Regional Qualifiers: Jolene Carpenter, Jaicee Jasmer, Madine Poskey, Haylee Shultz, Rebekah Stanley, Jasmine Yanez, Beida Palomino, Evan Patrick
Team Tennis had an excellent season but came up short vs. Whitehouse in Bi-District play.
Volleyball defeated Pine Tree on Friday and is currently in 4th place in district play.
Monday 10/18
SSHS Golf hosting at SS Country Club
Tuesday 10/19
Volleyball at Edgewood 4:30 Varsity Only (not on schedule)
8th Football at Pine Tree 5:30/6:30
Thursday 10/21
9th Football host Greenville 5:30
JV Football at Greenville 6:00 pm
SSMS Volleyball host Hallsville
Friday 10/22
Wildcat Athletic Hall of Honor induction 5:00 pm MPB, 7:00 pm Prim
Volleyball host Hallsville (SR NIGHT)
Football host Greenville 7:30
Saturday 10/23
HOPKINS COUNTY STEW!