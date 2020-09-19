" /> Sulphur Springs Wildcats Athletic Update – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs Wildcats Athletic Update

10 hours ago

 

Tuesday 9/22
Volleyball host Commerce (online tickets www.ssisd.net)
Tennis host Longview (varsity only)
Thursday 9/24
JH Volleyball @ Marshall
JH Cross Country @ Commerce
JV Tennis @ Pleasant Grove
9B Football host Longview @ Prim 4pm (online tickets www.ssisd.net)
JV Football host Wakeland @ Prim 6pm (online tickets www.ssisd.net)
9A Football @ Frisco Wakeland HS 6pm (see link below for online tickets)
Friday 9/25
Volleyball @ Princeton
Varsity Football @ Frisco Toyota Field v Wakeland 7:30pm (see link below for online tickets)
Parents/Fans – please see this website for tickets @ Frisco Wakeland – Football
Saturday 9/26
Volleyball @ Wylie East (limited tickets, parents only – see Coach Dorner)
Cross Country @ LeTourneau University (Longview)
7th Football @ Prim

