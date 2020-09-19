Sulphur Springs Wildcats Athletic Update

Tuesday 9/22

Volleyball host Commerce (online tickets host Commerce (online tickets www.ssisd.net

Tennis host Longview (varsity only)

Thursday 9/24

JH Volleyball @ Marshall

JH Cross Country @ Commerce

JV Tennis @ Pleasant Grove

9B Football host Longview @ Prim 4pm (online tickets host Longview @ Prim 4pm (online tickets www.ssisd.net

JV Football host Wakeland @ Prim 6pm (online tickets host Wakeland @ Prim 6pm (online tickets www.ssisd.net

9A Football @ Frisco Wakeland HS 6pm (see link below for online tickets)

Friday 9/25

Volleyball @ Princeton

Varsity Football @ Frisco Toyota Field v Wakeland 7:30pm (see link below for online tickets)

Parents/Fans – please see this website for tickets @ Frisco Wakeland – Football