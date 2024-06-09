Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sulphur Springs Woman Arrested For Prostitution

A 65-year-old woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after an undercover operation by the Special Crimes Unit at “Asian Massage Parlor” in the 1600 block of South Broadway. They accused her of allegedly offering or agreeing to accept a fee to provide sexual conduct to another. They charged the woman with Prostitution, a Class B Misdemeanor.

