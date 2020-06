A 45-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was arrested by Texas Ranger John Vance for allegedly stalking a former Sulphur Springs police officer. Kathleen Rose Ramshur is also charged with Tampering with Evidence, for allegedly trying to erase evidence of her stalking from her cell phone. She is being held in the Hopkins County jail on a total of $30,000 bond on the 3rd degree felony charges. A protective order was also issued against her.