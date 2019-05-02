Sulphur Springs Woman Drowns During Storms

Sulphur Springs police were notified at about 11:30 Wednesday night that two women were stranded by high water in their vehicle on EZ Street. One of the women went to the apartments to get help, and when she returned to the car, the other woman was gone. Police and firefighters searched for the woman but were unable to locate her. AT about 7 this( Thursday) morning, the woman’s body was found in the drainage ditch behind the Burgers and Fries restaurant on College Street. The victim was identified as 44 year old Martha Patricia Torres-Regalado of Sulphur Springs.