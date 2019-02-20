Sulphur Springs Woman Jailed For Assaulting Officers

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a report of a possibly suicidal woman on Weaver Drive Tuesday night and made contact with 47-year-old Tammy Rene McWilliams. She became increasingly combative and fought with officers before she was eventually placed in handcuffs. She reportedly banged her head several times against the dividing window in the patrol car and continued her behavior at the jail, where she was placed in a special cell for violent offenders for the safety of her and the jail staff. She was charged with Assault of a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.