Summer At Cooper Lake State Park

The Beginning of Summer Equals Fun at Cooper Lake State Park!

Cooper, TX— What better place to enjoy the beginning of summer than at Cooper Lake State Park? Across both park units this June, a total of 21 programs focused on family fun and learning about our natural world will be presented. Our highlighted programs for June are our Fishing with a Ranger and a Night Hike. Attend and learn how to fish, about fish, and the aquatic environment with the help of Park Rangers. Hike through the woods after dark and see what the nocturnal environment reveals to you with the help of a Park Ranger guiding your adventure. Also, during the month, learn about a wide variety of fungi, plants, and animals common to this part of Texas through multiple programs and so much more! Bring each fun and learning packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion with your family and friends by relaxing on a picnic table watching your food cook on one of our many day-use picnic grills. If you are camping, relaxing around a campfire at the park in the evening is unbeatable! The flickering light and warmth of a campfire will lift your spirits and reconnect you to feelings shared by past generations. There is no better place to share a story or eat a meal!

The Doctor’s Creek Unit will host the First Annual Summer Concert and Dance in the Park on June 22 from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm featuring “Dubb and the Luv Machines.” This regionally popular band will play country and rock favorites throughout the evening. Enjoy this FREE concert (all park entrance fees will be waived for this event) from your lawn chair or floating on your boat under the stars!

Fish from the bank, off our pier, fishing wall, or rent a kayak and try your luck along the shoreline. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. Crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish are commonly caught at both park units. June is a great time to fish at Cooper Lake! Fishing licenses are not required if you are fishing from the bank or fishing pier at Cooper Lake State Park. Other favorite activities are hiking our trails or just resting under a giant Post Oak tree or camping at one of our tree-canopied campsites. Texas State Parks are great places to relax, recreate, and recharge your soul!

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70 which is suitable for over 12 months. All programs are free with a valid entrance permit. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctor’s Creek Unit (Northside of Cooper Lake – Delta County)

June 1 – 2:00 pm– The Scoop on Poop (Do you know whose scat? Can you recreate that? Get the scoop!)

June 2 – 2:00 pm – That Bites (Stings, bites, and burns. Nature doesn’t play fair; learn how to take care!)

June 8 – 9:00 am – Fishing with a Ranger (The fish are biting! Let’s get reel and learn to fish!)

June 9 – 10:00 am – Pick Up Lines (Help us keep our water safe and clean! Join for a shoreline pick up.)

June 15 – 8:30 pm – Night Hike (It’s creepy; it’s crawly, but it’s also so much more! Learn to appreciate authentic nightlife!)

June 16 – 10:00 am – Dragons & Damsels (Let’s go for a dip! Do some pond dipping with a ranger!)

June 22 – 9:00 am – Kayaking 101 (Learn to Kayak and enjoy the lake in a whole new way.)

June 22 – 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm – Summer Concert at the Park! Enjoy a free concert from your lawn chairs or on your boat. Dubb and the Luv Machines – Country and Rock.

June 23 – 10:00 am – Wildflower Watch (Learn about the flora of the area and join our wildflower watch!)

June 29 – 2:00 pm– Canning 101 (Learn about canning and start your own apocalypse day stash.)

June 30 – 2:00 pm – Sustainable Gardening (Start your own native garden and put it to use!)

South Sulphur Unit (Southside of Cooper Lake – Hopkins County)

June 1 – 9:00 am – Fishing with a Ranger (The fish are biting! Let’s get reel and learn to fish!)

June 2 – 10:00 am – Pick Up Lines (Help us keep our water safe and clean! Join for a shoreline pick up.)

June 8 – 2:00 pm – Edible and Useful Fungi (Open your senses to the world of fun with fungi.)

June 9 – 2:00 pm– Brainiac or Bonehead (Are you a brainiac? How well do you know your fauna? Join in on some trivia!)

June 15 – 11:00 am – Dutch Oven Cookin’ (Sample and learn the old style, outdoor cooking)

June 16 – 2:00 pm – Learn to Draw (Learn to draw and start your very own nature journal.)

June 22 – 2:00 pm – Edible and Useful Plants (Plant yourself in a place full of possibility for the senses.)

June 23 – 2:00 pm – Formation Station (How are fossils created? Do you have what it takes? Take to the road of fossilization with a ranger!)

June 29 – 10:00 am – Home is where the heartwood is (Discover the power of trees and their necessity on a guided hike.)

June 30 – 10:00 am – Telltale Signs (Go on a unique walk to learn the tale of Coyote Run Trail.)