Summer At Daingerfield State Park

Summer Fun at Daingerfield State Park!

Daingerfield, TX— Daingerfield State Park has been the place for summer fun for almost 80 years! We have a lot of fun and education programs planned for July. Starting Saturday, July 7, through Saturday, July 28, the park will host nine programs focused on family fun and learning about our natural world. The park will conduct a ranger-led hike around “Little Pine Lake” which winds through the “Cathedral of the Trees.” Also during July, you will have a chance to take a paddle boarding class with a Ranger exploring the lake (free with a paid park entrance permit), have fun making nature art scheduled for kids at heart and a lot more! To bring each fun-packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion, we will host a Dance with classics from our vintage jukebox from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the historic Pavilion. The first Saturday night of the month will be our Karaoke Dance.

Beat the July heat by swimming in the clear, crisp, spring feed waters of Little Pine Lake. Rent a paddle boat, kayak, canoe, paddleboard or one of our newly motorized fishing boats! Bring a picnic and enjoy the awe-inspiring views from our day-use area. Fish off our pier where many nice catches have been recorded. Crappie, bluegill, bass, catfish and chain pickerel are commonly caught. Hike our trails or just relax under a giant shade tree recharging your soul!

Park entrance fees are $4 for adults with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $2 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70 which is good for over 12 months. For more information, please call Daingerfield State Park’s Headquarters at 903-645-2921 to reserve your site. Spaces may be limited so arrive early for the programs of your choice.

For more information on this or other events and programs at Daingerfield State Park, please visit our Facebook page, website or call (903) 645-2921 for more information. See you at the Park!!

July 2018 Schedule

Saturday, July 7

8:30 am – Hike Around the Lake – Pavilion

8:00 pm – Saturday Night Karaoke Dance – Pavilion

Saturday, July 14

10:00 am – Art in the Park – Butterflies – Boathouse

8:00 pm – Saturday Night Dance – Pavilion

Saturday, July 21

9:00 am – Survival Games – Pavilion

10:00 pm – Paddle Boarding 101 – Boathouse

8:00 pm – Saturday Night Dance – Pavilion

Saturday, July 28

10:00 am –Art in the Park – Sun Catcher – Boathouse

8:00 pm – Saturday Night Dance – Pavilion