Summer II at PJC Offers Students Options

Whether home from university for the summer or just graduated from high school, students will benefit by taking Summer II classes at Paris Junior College starting Monday, July 12.

Graduating seniors from area high schools who have yet to apply to PJC may use the scholarship covering tuition to a Summer II class.

“We’re offering classes required in PJC degree plans,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “Why not take advantage of a free class that applies to your degree?”

The five-week classes are designed for transfer to public universities in Texas, helping students reach their education goals more quickly. Many in-person classes are available for those who prefer to learn that way, and online classes for students more partial to that mode of learning.

In-person classes in Paris cover biology, anatomy, theater appreciation, microeconomics, composition, federal and Texas government, U.S. history, multiple levels of math, sociology, and wellness.

In Greenville, in-person classes include business computer applications, biology, anatomy, introduction to computers, microeconomics, composition, federal and Texas government, U.S. history, multiple levels of math, sociology, psychology, and wellness.

Sulphur Springs in-person classes offer biology, anatomy, microeconomics, composition, federal and Texas government, U.S. history, multiple levels of math, sociology, music appreciation, psychology, public speaking, and wellness.

Online classes include art, music and theater appreciation; business computer applications, nutrition, anatomy, biology, microbiology, mass communications, introduction to computing, macroeconomics, composition, literature, government, history, world civilization, multiple levels of math classes; kinesiology subjects, physics, sociology, Spanish, and public speaking.

Students who have not yet applied may go to www.parisjc.edu/apply <http://www.parisjc.edu/apply> or contact apply@parisjc.edu <mailto:apply@parisjc.edu>, 903-782-0425 in Paris, 903-454-9333 in Greenville, or 903-885-1232 in Sulphur Springs. Scholarship information is available at www.parisjc.edu/scholarships <http://www.parisjc.edu/scholarships>.