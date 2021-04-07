Summer Registration Now Open at PJC

Paris Junior College is offering five terms this summer, ranging from three to 13 weeks in length starting May 17 until August 17.

The May Mini-Term and Summer Long Term both begin on May 17; Summer I and Summer Extended terms begin June 1, and the Summer II Term starts on July 12. The scholarship for free tuition to a Summer I or Summer II class should be applied for prior to that term’s starting date.

“We have many options to fit the needs of any student,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “There are in-person and online classes. There are also many courses that transfer to Texas universities and many courses that will give a student a head start towards a great career.”

To see offered classes, go to www.parisjc.edu/schedule <http://www.parisjc.edu/schedule>. To apply to PJC, go to www.parisjc.edu/apply <http://www.parisjc.edu/apply> or email apply@parisjc.edu <mailto:apply@parisjc.edu>.