Sumner Man Faces Additional Charges

A Sumner man arrested earlier this month for Aggravated Assault now faces additional charges. Jail records show that 22-year-old Jordan Lee Carroll had killed a woman’s cat and seriously injured her. Now they are charging Carroll with aggravated sexual assault, assault causing bodily injury with an enhancement for impeding breath, obstruction or retaliation, cruelty to a non-livestock animal, and aggravated kidnapping with an enhancement of sexual abuse. His bond is $450.000.