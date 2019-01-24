Super Bowl Snacking Picks

Just as Americans are finalizing game day plans for Super Bowl Sunday, Frito-Lay North America has announced its inaugural U.S. Snack Index – a poll asking consumers what they plan to snack on during this year’s big game. According to retail sales data, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the single-largest retail sales days for snacks at many supermarkets. Key insights from the U.S. Snack Index included:

Most viewers will have potato chips or tortilla chips and intend to have a snack. Nine out of 10 viewers plan to have at least one snack during the game. In addition, 80% of Americans will have potato chips or tortilla chips.

However, no two cities are exactly alike when it comes to Super Bowl snacking preferences. Chicago’s top pick – popcorn. L.A. had the highest percentage of potato chip lovers, while Boston chose tortilla chips as their top pick. Cities like Dallas, Miami, New York City, Seattle and Washington, D.C., also chose potato chips. Houston and the home of this year’s Super Bowl, Atlanta, sided with Boston in selecting tortilla chips.

Spicy and cheesy snacks are the MVPs with younger consumers, while others go for the classics. Nearly half of Gen Z and millennials selected cheesy snacks as a top pick. In addition, spicy snacks fared best with these age groups.

Salsa was the overall top dip choice. But when it came down to chip preference, French onion dip was the most popular dip for potato chips, while both salsa and guacamole came in high for tortilla chip dipping.

More than one-third of those polled planned to share their photos on social media.

More than half of viewers prefer to prepare simple recipes when they are attending a party or hosting their own gathering.