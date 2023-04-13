Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Superintendent Lamb Officially Resigns From Sulphur Springs ISD

SSISD Superintendent Michael Lamb

Mike Lamb, the Superintendent of the Sulphur Springs ISD, officially accepted his resignation at this week’s School Board meeting. He’s leaving to take over the helm of the Little Elm ISD. Lamb is splitting his job with the two districts while they conduct a replacement search for his successor. The board presented him with a plaque honoring his 11 years of service to the district.

