Superintendent Lamb Officially Resigns From Sulphur Springs ISD

Mike Lamb, the Superintendent of the Sulphur Springs ISD, officially accepted his resignation at this week’s School Board meeting. He’s leaving to take over the helm of the Little Elm ISD. Lamb is splitting his job with the two districts while they conduct a replacement search for his successor. The board presented him with a plaque honoring his 11 years of service to the district.
Related Articles
Brawl At Texarkana Restaurant
4 hours ago
Gun Found On School Bus
4 hours ago
Vehicel Kills Two-Year-Old
4 hours ago
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 13)
4 hours ago