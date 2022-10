Three of the largest manufacturers of the common antibiotic amoxicillin are reporting supply concerns. Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Sandoz, the generics division of Novartis, have all reported shortages of various doses of the drug, which is most commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children. Amoxicillin comes as a capsule, a tablet, a chewable tablet and as a liquid to be taken by mouth, depending on the age of the patient.