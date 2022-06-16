Supreme Court OK’s Tribal Casinos In Texas

The Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 in a decision that essentially legalizes tribal gaming in Texas. The case was brought by the Tigua tribe. Texas shut their El Paso casino down in 2003. The state argued tribes should be able to offer only highly regulated bingo…the high court ruled electronic bingo was ok. CharlesRhodes, Professor of Constitutional Law at the South Texas College of Law notes Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Amy Comey Barrett joined with the more liberal justices. Electronic bingo is played on what looks like a slot machine, but works off a bingo card. There are currently two tribal casinos operating in Texas.