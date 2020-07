A new survey from the marketing research firm “One-Q” doesn’t bode well for Governor Abbott’s handling of the pandemic. The poll shows 58 percent of the 600 Texans surveyed disapprove, 32 percent strongly disapprove. Only nine percent say they strongly approve. Abbott’s state-wide mask order is a different story. 36 percent of those surveyed support further reopening, 42 percent would like to see more businesses closed and 23 percent support holding reopening plans where they currently are.