Survey Says: Plastic Surgery

A new survey by Real Self reveals that 22% of people are considering getting plastic surgery in 2019. Other findings:

– 58% of people plan to improve their appearance in 2019 by exercising more

– 55% of people plan to improve their appearance in 2019 by eating healthier

– 32% of people plan to improve their appearance in 2019 by losing weight

– 40% of people want plastic surgery to improve their self-esteem and self-confidence

– 26% of people want plastic surgery to look younger

– top surgical procedures being considered in the next year

1 tummy tuck (30%)

2 chin or neck lift (25%)

3 eyelid surgery (19%)

4 liposuction (17%), breast augmentation (17%)

5 facelift (16%)