Survey Says: Plastic Surgery

A new survey by Real Self reveals that 22% of people are considering getting plastic surgery in 2019. Other findings:
– 58% of people plan to improve their appearance in 2019 by exercising more
– 55% of people plan to improve their appearance in 2019 by eating healthier
– 32% of people plan to improve their appearance in 2019 by losing weight
– 40% of people want plastic surgery to improve their self-esteem and self-confidence
– 26% of people want plastic surgery to look younger
– top surgical procedures being considered in the next year
1 tummy tuck (30%)
2 chin or neck lift (25%)
3 eyelid surgery (19%)
4 liposuction (17%), breast augmentation (17%)
5 facelift (16%)