Survey Says: Top 30 Most-Banned Wedding Songs

“Chicken Dance”

“Cha-Cha Slide” by DJ Casper

“Macarena” Los Del Rio

“Cupid Shuffle” by Cupid

“YMCA” by Village People

“Electric Boogie (Electric Slide)” by Marcia Griffiths

“Hokey Pokey”

“Wobble” by V.I.C.

“Happy” by Pharrell Williams

“Shout” by Isley Brothers

“Love Shack” by The B-52’s

“We Are Family” by Sister Sledge

“Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke

“Celebration” by Kool & The Gang

“Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

“Single Ladies” by Beyoncé

“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond

“Turn Down for What” by DJ Snake, Lil Jon

“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” by Silentó

“Hot in Herre” Nelly

“Mony, Mony” by Billy Idol

“All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor

“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot

“Booty Call” by Blackstreet

“Gangnam Style” by Psy

“Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich

“Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees

“Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd