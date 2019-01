Survey Says: What Women Want

A new survey by Prim and Prep reveals that women find men, who have manicured nails 2.5 times more attractive than men who don’t. Other findings:

– 60% of women like men with chest hair

– 34% of women like a man with a clean-shaven chest

– 27% of women want a male partner to groom their back hair.

– 38% of women like short stubble beards

Things women notice about a man on a first date

1 style of dress

2 scent

3 teeth

4 grooming

5 hair

6 skin