State troopers have identified the two people who were injured in a plane crash that occurred near the Rusk County Airport Saturday afternoon. The pilot has been identified as 56-year-old Sheradon Royce Carter of Sumner. His passenger at the time of the crash was 36-year-old Kristi Marie Holden of Paris. Both were listed in stable condition on Monday. The preliminary investigation indicates that the plane lost power just after takeoff and crashed into the tree line.