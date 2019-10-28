Suspect Arrested in A&M-Commerce In Unofficial Homecoming Rampage

The accused gunman at an unofficial, unsanctioned off campus Homecoming Party for Texas A&M-Commerce has been arrested. Twenty-three-year-old Brandon Ray Gonzalez of Greenville has been booked into the Hunt County jail on a charge of Capital Murder of More than One Person. Gonzalez is accused of killing 2 men and injuring 12 at “ The Party Venue” on Hwy 380 near Greenville at about midnight Saturday night. Gonzalez maintains his innocence, and says he was sitting in a car at the Party Venue when the shootings occurred but had nothing to do with the shootings and does not own a 9mm pistol, which is said to be the murder weapon. Authorities say of those injured, 6 were shot and 6 were trampled or hurt by broken glass as they attempted to get out of the building. One of the injured is said to be in critical condition. The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Kevin Barry Jr., of Dallas, and 23-year-old Byron Cravens Jr., of Arlington.