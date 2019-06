Authorities are searching for the suspect who robbed the First National Bank of Winnsboro on Hwy. 155 and U.S. Hwy. 271 in Smith County. Investigators say a white male entered the bank and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller. After receiving the money, the robber drove away. He’s described as middle-aged, wearing a green T-shirt, khaki cargo shorts, dark sunglasses, and a ballcap and is believed to be driving a late model silver Toyota Tundra double-cab pickup.