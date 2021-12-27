Suspect At Large Following Hopkins County Traffic Stop

Press Release from Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office

This morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 116EB exit on I-30 near Brashear.

When the deputies asked the driver to exit the vehicle the driver threw the vehicle in drive and took off, traveling for about a mile before pulling over. The driver and his passenger foot baled near 67 and the South service rd.

The passenger was caught quickly but the driver remains at large. DPS helicopter scanned the area and TDCJ Dogs are on the ground at this time. If you see the suspect call 911.

Suspect still at large, was last seen wearing blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a white mesh hat with a gray bill.