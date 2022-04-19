Suspect At Large In Trail Ride, Pasture Party Shooting

Morris County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with a shooting incident last Saturday at a trail ride and pasture party on FM 144, north of Cason Community. Several hundred people were at the party when an altercation began, and someone fired gunshots. The shooting resulted in one death and six people wounded. A hospital pronounced 19-year-old Taylor Evans of Daingerfield deceased. Many of the people at the party weren’t local, and authorities have not identified the suspects. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. If anyone has any information, videos, or pictures, contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 645-2232.