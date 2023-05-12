Suspect Captured After Delta County Manhunt

DELTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHERIFF CHARLA SINGLETON

PRESS RELEASE

On Tuesday, May 9,2023 at 3:00 p.m., deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8500 block of North Highway 24 on a report of a motor vehicle crash where the vehicle had rolled over. Upon arrival at the location, a witness told deputies that the driver fled into a wooded area at the crash scene. Deputies quickly set up a containment perimeter and began a search for the driver. At the scene, deputies were able to determine the suspect’s identity by documents and a work ID that were left in the vehicle.

Because of the proximity to the P.P.F. Gin and that the crash location was directly adjacent to their land, employees with the gin were contacted and given the suspect’s description. In addition, P.P.F. employees assisted with off-road vehicles to transport deputies to perimeter locations that were not accessible by vehicles including the search of remote areas.

Texas State Game Warden Fried and several Lamar County Law Enforcement personnel joined in to assist with the containment efforts. A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety came out to work the crash scene. The Texas Department of Corrections Tracking Unit were contacted to aid with the tracking dogs and arrived at the location. As soon as the dogs were set out and were ready to start tracking, the suspect gave up, came out of the woods, and surrendered to deputies at the crash scene. Deputies identified the suspect as 47-year-old Dallas resident Victor Carreon. Deputies determined that Mr. Carreon was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Mr. Carreon was arrested and brought to the Delta County Jail where he was booked in on 3rd Degree Felony Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More Offenses as his criminal record showed that he had been convicted of driving while intoxicated multiple times. He was also charged with Accident Duty on Striking Fixture, No Driver’s License and Fail to Maintain Single Lane which are all Class C Misdemeanors. Mr. Carreon was later served a State Jail Felony warrant for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information. The warrant stemmed from a fake social security card that the suspect had in his possession.

Mr. Carreon is being held at the Delta County Jail on a $40,000 bond for the 3rd Degree Felony of Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More Offenses and a $10,000 bond for the State Jail Felony charge of Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.