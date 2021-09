Jakeiston Markeist Morris

Reportedly, 28-year-old Jakeiston Markeist Morris appeared in Hunt County Court on a misdemeanor charge. Morris fled the courthouse when the bailiff notified him that he might have outstanding felony warrants against him. Witnesses last saw him getting picked up by a vehicle. The felony warrants include one for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and narcotics violations. Morris is considered armed and dangerous.